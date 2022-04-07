BharatPe FY22 revenue grew four-fold to $100 mn, monthly cash burn at $4 mn

With $400 million parked in the bank and a monthly cash burn rate of $4 million, fintech unicorn BharatPe said on Thursday that it does not have any immediate plans of raising capital. The company said that it recorded revenue growth of 4x in FY22 to $100 million and has set itself the goal of crossing $300 million in revenue by FY23 end. “BharatPe registered the strongest quarter in its history.

We have registered 4x growth in our overall revenue over the same period last year. On a sequential-quarter basis, the growth has been 30 per cent, despite the third wave of ...