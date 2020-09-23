Bharti Airtel picks up strategic stake in Cloud analytics startup Waybeo

-
-
Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has picked up a strategic stake in cloud analytics startup startup Waybeo under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Programme.
Thiruvananthapuram-headquartered Waybeo, focused on deep Artificial Intelligence-based analytics for Cloud telephony, is the fifth startup to join the fast-growing Airtel Startup Accelerator Program, which helps promising startups unlock their potential.
The Airtel Startup Accelerator Programme allows startups to leverage Airtel's robust ecosystem, including its core strengths in data, distribution, networks and payments.
"We are really focused on enterprise adoption for our call intelligence tools. Most of the enterprises drive hundreds of thousands of phone calls a month," Krishnan R V, CEO, Waybeo, said in a statement.
"There is no analytics, no automation, and no means to optimise the customer experience. We look at strategic investment from Airtel as an opportunity to scale our technology and enterprise reach."
Waybeo has built cutting-edge analytics tools for the enterprise cloud telephony segment and under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Programme, Waybeo's solutions will get larger distribution reach while giving Airtel access to Waybeo's proven as well as emerging technologies.
Airtel serves over 2,500 large enterprises and more than a million emerging businesses with an integrated product portfolio, including Airtel Cloud, a multi-cloud product and solutions business.
"Cloud technologies are transforming the way businesses serve and delight their customers," said Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel.
"We are thrilled to onboard Waybeo to our Startup Accelerator programme and provide them a platform to scale up their technologies as part of Airtel's world-class cloud services ecosystem."
