Bharti Airtel posts Q1 loss of Rs 15,900 cr; revenue up 15% on data usage

Ltd on Wednesday reported a 15.4 per cent rise in first-quarter revenue as customers consumed more data during the coronavirus crisis, even at higher rates.

Consolidated revenue rose to Rs 23,939 crore ($3.20 billion) in the three months ended June 30, compared with Rs 20,738 crore a year ago, the country's second-largest telecom operator by subscribers said in a regulatory filing.



India imposed a nationwide lockdown in late March, forcing millions of people to stay indoors. Although the restrictions have been gradually eased, the health crisis has kept many people indoors, boosting internet consumption in the country.

Airtel posted a consolidated loss of Rs 15,933 crore in the quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 286 crore a year earlier.