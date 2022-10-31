Bharti Airtel Q2 profit up 89% YoY; revenue jumps 22% at Rs 34,527 crore

-
ALSO READ
Airtel approves allotment of 71.1 mn shares to Google at Rs 734 per share
Mittal family increases stake in Airtel, group arm to buy 3.3% from Singtel
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Key things to watch in telcos' Q1 results
Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel not to hike tariffs for 5G services: Report
How may Bharti Airtel and Voda Idea stocks perform in the near term?
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's No.2 telecom carrier by subscribers, reported a near 22% rise in second-quarter revenue on Monday, helped by 4G subscriber additions.
The company's consolidated revenue from operations was 345.27 billion Indian rupees ($4.17 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 283.26 billion rupees a year ago.
Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of 339.21 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data. ($1 = 82.8110 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 16:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU