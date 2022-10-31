Bharti Airtel Q2 profit up 89% YoY; revenue jumps 22% at Rs 34,527 crore

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Ltd, India's No.2 telecom carrier by subscribers, reported a near 22% rise in second-quarter revenue on Monday, helped by 4G subscriber additions.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations was 345.27 billion Indian rupees ($4.17 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 283.26 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of 339.21 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data. ($1 = 82.8110 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

