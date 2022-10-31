JUST IN
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q2 net profit rises 2% to Rs 116 crore
Carborundum Universal reports standalone Q2 net profit of Rs 71.75 cr
IOC reports Rs 272 cr loss in Q2 on account of selling petrol at low cost
NTPC Q2 net profit dips over 7% to Rs 3,418 cr on back of higher expenses
Apple saw double-digit revenue growth in India in Sept quarter: Tim Cook
Coca-Cola India FY22 profit up 3.8% to Rs 460.35 crore; revenue rises 36%
JSW Energy Q2 net up 37% to Rs 466 cr; Parth Jindal joins board
Blue Dart Express' Q2 net profit rises marginally by 3% to Rs 93.6 crore
Carborundum Universal consolidated Q2 net dips 8% to Rs 94 cr, sales up 34%
Tata Power net profit jumps 94% in Sept quarter on strong energy demand
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
ITC cooks up a storm, sets up 12 cloud kitchens and 48 brand outlets
Business Standard

Bharti Airtel Q2 profit up 89% YoY; revenue jumps 22% at Rs 34,527 crore

Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's No.2 telecom carrier by subscribers, reported a near 22% rise in second-quarter revenue on Monday, helped by 4G subscriber additions

Topics
Bharti Airtel | Q2 results

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

airtel

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's No.2 telecom carrier by subscribers, reported a near 22% rise in second-quarter revenue on Monday, helped by 4G subscriber additions.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations was 345.27 billion Indian rupees ($4.17 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 283.26 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of 339.21 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data. ($1 = 82.8110 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bharti Airtel

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 16:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.