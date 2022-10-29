JUST IN
Business Standard

NTPC Q2 net profit dips over 7% to Rs 3,418 cr on back of higher expenses

State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday reported an over 7 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,417.67 crore for the September quarter, mainly due to higher expenses

Topics
NTPC | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The state government holds a 26.85 per cent stake in SJVN, which owns and operates 2 GW of hydro power projects

State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday reported an over 7 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,417.67 crore for the September quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 3,690.95 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 44,681.50 crore in the quarter from Rs 33,095.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses jumped to Rs 40,000.99 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 28,949.53 crore earlier.

Average power tariff of the company during April to September this year was at Rs 4.77 per unit, compared to Rs 3.86 per unit in the same period in 2021.

Plant load factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of coal-based thermal power plants climbed to 74.08 per cent in the second quarter from 69.29 per cent.

The imported coal supply rose to 5.58 MMT from 0.42 MMT in the same period a year ago.

The domestic coal supply also increased to 48.72 MMT from 44.83 MMT.

Coal production from captive mines stood at 4.32 MMT as against 2.79 MMT a year ago.

The total installed capacity of the NTPC Group (including JVs and subsidiaries) rose to 70,254 MW as on September 30, 2022.

Its gross power generation climbed to 85.48 billion units (BU) in the quarter from 77.42 BU in the same period a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 16:19 IST

`
