Bharti Airtel reports net loss of Rs 107 cr in Q4; revenues at Rs 20,602 cr

on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 107 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company had reported a profit of Rs 83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The consolidated total for Q4FY19 stood at Rs 20,602 crore, up 6.6% year on year (YoY) on an underlying basis.

The company's consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 6,806 crore, while the consolidated EBITDA margin came in at 33.0%, down 3.2% YoY.

The company's overall customer base stands at 404 million across 16 countries, down 2.5% YoY excluding divested units.