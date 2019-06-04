Big automobile firms should put money where the mouth is: Rajiv Bajaj

Bajaj Auto will start selling the Husqvarna, KTM and Bajaj-badged electric two-wheelers – including scooters, step-thrus and mopeds – beginning 2022 from its Pune plant as part of a partnership with its Austrian partner, KTM. Rajiv Bajaj, managing director, Bajaj Auto, tells Shally Seth Mohile that the electric two-wheeler platform will spawn one model each for the three brands.

Meanwhile, Bajaj’s EV plans come amid the government’s resolve to allow only electric three wheelers and two wheelers (under 150cc) after March 31, 2023, and 2025, respectively. Edited ...