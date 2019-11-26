Big Bazaar may beat Grofers, Flipkart, become lead grocery seller on Amazon

JUST IN
Sical Logistics seeks shareholders' nod to sell or hive off business units

Karan Choudhury & Neha Alawadhi  |  Bengaluru/New Delhi 

Big Bazaar is likely to beat rivals Grofers and Flipkart, taking a lead in the online grocery war. Sources said the Kishore Biyani-led hypermarket chain could soon be the biggest grocery seller on Amazon India. At present, it fulfills 300 to 1,000 orders per day per store for Amazon.

The might go up four time by early next year. Big Bazaar has more than 2,000 stores in India. Amazon might soon use it for fulfilling its two-hour grocery and fresh produce delivery service. It has been fulfilling orders for Amazon’s Prime Now service from 18 stores in New Delhi, Mumbai and ...

First Published: Tue, November 26 2019. 19:43 IST

