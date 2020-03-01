JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

My favourite campaign is Fevicol: Brand strategy advisor Prabhakar Mundkur

Diabetes will be one of our key focus areas: AstraZeneca's Gagan Singh Bedi
Business Standard

Bigbasket aims to go for IPO by 2023, cross Rs 7,000 cr in revenue in FY21

Bigbasket expects to close the current financial year (FY20) with a top line of Rs 5,000 crore. In FY22, it hopes to hit the billion-dollar mark with revenue of Rs 7,000 crore

Bibhu Ranjan Mishra  |  Bengaluru 

Online grocery firm Bigbasket aims to go for an initial public offering (IPO) by 2023, by when it strives to have Ebitda-positive financials. Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, shows the operating and is an important parameter as it depicts the health of a business and whether it is able to generate cash after meeting its operational expenses.

Bigbasket requires another round of funding “which should be the last one” to achieve the target, said Hari Menon, co-founder and CEO of the firm. Menon said Bigbasket is likely to ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, March 01 2020. 21:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU