Arbitration over Tata Motors' claims relating to Singur dispute to continue

Business Standard

Uber India hopes bike-taxi service will take it to 200 cities by 2020-end

The company is willing to partner local players that have a similar offer and would like to come on their platform

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Uber India has finalised a four-fold expansion of its operations in the country from 52 cities to 200 by the end of next year. The key driver of this expansion will be not car-hailing but bike-taxi service, which was launched in India in July this year.

Such service has been rolled out in 30 cities, doing over 150,000 trips a day, though it is not there in the big states of Maharashtra and Karnataka, where it is working through regulations. Elaborating on its strategy in India for next year, Pradeep Parameswaran, president of Uber India and South Asia, said: “Our move is to ...

First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 20:39 IST

