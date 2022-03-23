Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw elected as RSE fellow

Ltd Executive Chairperson has been elected as a fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE), Scotland's National Academy, the company said on Wednesday.

Mazumdar-Shaw, who is also the Executive Chairperson of Biologics, will be joining RSE's current fellowship of around 1,700 fellows, the company said in a statement.

"It is inspiring to join this fellowship of luminaries from different walks of life, who are striving for the economic and social well-being of the world. The fellowship will provide me an opportunity to work collectively and collaboratively with some of the greatest minds to solve the pressing issues of our times through innovative solutions for the greater good of mankind," she said.

RSE is one of the world's oldest and most respected academic societies. Fellows are elected to join the RSE from across the fields of science, arts, education, business and public life in recognition of their impact in improving the world around them.

The RSE fellowship is split into four broad sectors, covering the full range of physical and life sciences, arts, humanities, social sciences, education, professions, industry, business and public life.

"This year's cohort represents the diversity of expertise within Scotland and the UK with leaders from business, tech, legal and other sectors," the statement said.

