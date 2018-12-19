Biocon's biosimilar of cancer drug gets European Commission approval

Wednesday said the has approved and granted marketing authorisation to its Ogivri, jointly-developed with Mylan, for the treatment of certain

"Ogivri, a jointly developed by and Mylan, has been approved in the The has granted marketing authorisation for to our partner Mylan," said in a regulatory filing.

Biocon said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had previously issued a positive opinion recommending approval of as a to Roche's Herceptin (Trastuzumab) on October 18, 2018.

is indicated for the treatment of patients with HER2 positive early breast cancer, and

Shares of Biocon were trading 0.41 per cent higher at Rs 643.25 apiece on BSE.