Biocon's biosimilar of cancer drug gets European Commission approval

Biotechnology major Biocon Wednesday said the European Commission has approved and granted marketing authorisation to its biosimilar Ogivri, jointly-developed with Mylan, for the treatment of certain breast and stomach cancers.
"Ogivri, a biosimilar Trastuzumab jointly developed by Biocon and Mylan, has been approved in the EU. The European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Ogivri to our partner Mylan," Biocon said in a regulatory filing.
Biocon said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had previously issued a positive opinion recommending approval of Ogivri as a biosimilar to Roche's Herceptin (Trastuzumab) on October 18, 2018.
Ogivri is indicated for the treatment of patients with HER2 positive early breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer.
