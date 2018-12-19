Indian carriers to order up to 2,300 planes over next 20 years: Boeing

raised its Indian aircraft order forecast to a record, predicting the nation's carriers would order up to 2,300 new planes worth $320 billion over the next 20 years.

The US planemaker's estimate for the period to 2037 is about 9.5 per cent higher than its previous prediction of 2,100 jets until 2036 made last year.

is one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, with domestic passenger traffic growing at around 20 percent in recent years, and Boeing expects it to become the third-largest commercial aviation market by the early 2020s.

High oil prices, hefty fuel taxes and a weak rupee have hurt airlines' profitability this year, although pressure is starting to ease as fall and the currency firms.