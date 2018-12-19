Strides to get $42 mn after Mylan's claims over Agila sale get rejected

Pharma Science Wednesday said it will receive $42 million (approx Rs 2.95 billion) from an escrow account after an international arbitration panel rejected US-based Mylan's claims over sale of its injectables producer Agila Specialities Private to in 2013.

Pharma Science and its wholly-owned subsidiary completed the sale to Laboratories and Institutional of Agila Specialties Private Limited and Agila Specialties Global Pte Ltd in December 2013 for a total consideration of up to $1.75 billion.

"Mylan made claims against the general claims escrow which included a third-party claim that was subject to resolution under international arbitration. The claims in that arbitration were rejected in their entirety.

" will receive $42 million towards full and final release of the general claims escrow immediately," Strides said in a regulatory filing.

