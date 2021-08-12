Birla Carbon targets to be net zero on carbon emission by 2050

-
ALSO READ
Rich nations can't force Net Zero emission target on others: R K Singh
Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut net carbon emissions by 45%
CG Power case delays Aditya Birla Sun Life's IPO by at least 3 months
K M Birla offers to hand over his Vodafone Idea stake to government
UltraTech Cement accounts for 77% of Aditya Birla Group's profit in FY21
-
Birla Carbon, an Aditya Birla Group company, on Thursday announced its intent to reduce net carbon emissions to zero by 2050 as part of its efforts to drive sustainability.
A statement from the company said it is the first entity from the carbon black industry to announce such an intent.
Carbon black industry is among the major polluters.
The announcement aligns with 'The Paris Agreement', signed as part of the United Nations Framework Convention on climate change mitigation, adaptation, and finance, the statement said, adding that it is also in sync with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development's Tire Industry Project SDG Roadmap.
The company said it will be partnering with group entities to develop decarbonisation initiatives through the Aditya Birla Science and Technology Center.
"Climate change is the biggest challenge we face today as a human race, and the burden of it will be carried by our future generations, unless we choose differently. By setting its aspiration to be Net-Zero by 2050, Birla Carbon is making its choice with the rest of the industries that have chosen to step up to the challenge," group director for carbon black Santrupt B Misra said.
The company will be focusing on 'the 4Rs' of Research, Reduce, Replace and Repurpose in order to achieve the goal, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU