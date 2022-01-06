Blockchain SaaS startup Cion Digital raises $12 mn from Green Visor, others

-
ALSO READ
What is blockchain technology and how is India planning to use it?
Indian SaaS industry is gearing up to move onto global platforms
SaaS platform Bookee raises pre-seed funding from Antler India, others
SaaS startup Everstage raises $1.7 mn seed funding led by 3one4 Capital
SaaS start-up Spry, led by ex-CTO of Ola, raises $3 mn in seed round
-
SaaS-based blockchain platform Cion Digital has closed a $12 million seed funding round. The US-based company is planning an R&D Centre to be based out of Pune. It is amid a recruitment drive throughout India to add to the firm’s team of talented engineers -- all of whom will be afforded the permanent ability to work-from-home.
The capital will be utilised to expand R&D resources and accelerate the rollout of crypto financing and payment solutions tailored for financial services companies, big retailers other industries.
The round was led by Green Visor Capital and 645 Ventures. Cota Capital, Epic Ventures, Hourglass Capital Partners, BAT Ventures, Greycroft and Ulu Ventures also participated.
While cryptocurrency adoption is increasingly becoming mainstream, traditional businesses and financial institutions reliant on legacy technology infrastructure still face significant challenges in adapting to the complexities of this fast-changing digital asset sector.
“Established businesses are struggling to understand crypto and decide when and how to embrace it. It’s a significant challenge to quickly and effectively embed crypto in their legacy products and services”, said Fred Brothers, Co-Founder and President of Cion Digital.
“Without Cion Digital’s Blockchain Orchestration Platform, existing businesses can take months or years - and spend significant up-front investment to gain knowledge, acquire resources, and begin delivering crypto solutions,” he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU