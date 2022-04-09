Blockchain start-up Zenith Chain secures $35 million investment funding

-
-
This financial support is from Bahamian-based GEM Digital Limited, a digital asset investment firm.
Zenith Chain, a Lithuania-based Blockchain Startup has signed an investment funding deal worth $35 million with GEM Digital Limited.
The investment will serve as a medium to move the company from where it is currently to a much better position while the entire team continues to work tirelessly to further improve the business both in operations and overall management of the company, said the CEO, Jonathan Emmanuel.
In his words, "This investment funding from GEM will help the company further improve on its existing products and help in the launch of new ones, thereby achieving its goal of creating blockchain solutions for extensive use and ultimately increasing user adoption."
Zenith Chain is a blockchain technology startup with a vision of creating an affordable blockchain solution that offers speed and security while maintaining a near-zero fee for transactions. The establishment already ranks as one of the best startups in Lithuania. the blockchain is compatible with all current smart contracts built on the Ethereum network and also suitable for minting NFTs and developing decentralized crypto exchanges.
Zenith Exchange: a cutting-edge new-age crypto exchange that offers secure trading. It is a regulated exchange platform that handles critical issues such as security, liquidity, and fiat to crypto and vice versa transactions, among others.
GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.
Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion, alternative investment group with operations in Paris, New York, and Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 500 transactions in 72 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments.
