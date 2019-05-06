Blockchain technology witnesses highest demand from US and Indian

Even though challenges and doubts exist around blockchain technology’s reliability, speed, security and scalability, it is still a hugely popular skill with the highest demand coming from the US and India, according to Don Tapscott, co-founder of the Toronto-based think-tank Blockchain Research Institute.

Research firm Gartner expects the market opportunity for blockchain to exceed $3.1 trillion by 2030, while a 2015 World Economic Forum report predicted that by 2025, 10 per cent of GDP will be stored on blockchains or blockchain-related technology. Blockchain is a digital ...