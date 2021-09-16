Blue-collar jobs app Apna becomes unicorn in 15 months, raises $100 mn

-
ALSO READ
Pocket-friendly apps to tap the creative artist you never knew you were
Apna acquires unicorn status after $100 mn fundraise led by Tiger Global
Jobs platform Apna raises $70 mn from Insight Partners, Tiger Global
Apna, jobs app for India's blue-collar workers, raises $70 mn in funding
India home to 100 unicorns with a combined m-cap of $240bn: Credit Suisse
-
Apna, a digital hiring startup in India that connects millions of blue-collar workers to employers, reached a valuation of $1.1 billion with a new funding round led by Tiger Global Management.
The startup reached unicorn status just 15 months after beginning full-scale operations, raising $100 million in a Series C round also joined by Owl Ventures LLC, Insight Partners Inc. and Sequoia Capital India. It serves more than 16 million users and 150,000 employers and enables an average of 18 million job interviews each month, the company said in a statement Thursday.
“We are solving the biggest problem in the world and, if successful, will not just remedy unemployment but also poverty, health care and education of the next generation,” said Nirmit Parikh, a Stanford graduate who quit Apple Inc. to found Apna in 2019. The company “is targeting all 2.3 billion people in the emerging working class around the globe,” he said in a video interview from Dallas.
Hiring is at an all-time high for India’s 250 million low-skilled workers and Apna -- which means “ours” in Hindi -- listed 5 million job openings last month. The coronavirus outbreak accelerated digital hiring, with a surge in job listing across manufacturing and e-commerce spurred by the country’s recovery from several infection waves.
The app is currently available in 11 Indian languages across 28 cities. It will cover nearly all Indian cities by year-end before expanding to the U.S., Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa in early 2022. “We want to be a made-in-India app for the world,” said the 33-year-old Apna founder.
Apna helps bottom-of-the-pyramid job seekers with setting up simple profiles requiring only their name, age and skills, generating a virtual business card. It then seeks out a match among recruiters like Amazon.com Inc., online learning startup Byju’s, Burger King or smaller enterprises and neighborhood kirana stores. The firm has also created 70 community networks for specialists in various spheres, from beauticians to electricians, to learn from peers and discuss opportunities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU