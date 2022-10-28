Blue Dart Express' Q2 net profit rises marginally by 3% to Rs 93.6 crore

-
ALSO READ
Blue Dart Express Q4 net profit up 52% at Rs 136.97 cr; revenue rises 20%
NASA's James Webb, Hubble capture DART impact after asteroid strike
Blue Dart revs up for growth with more planes, greater geographical reach
Blue Dart hits new high; rallies 14% in a week on 10% price hike decision
Why did NASA ram DART into an asteroid?
-
Domestic courier company Blue Dart Express on Friday reported a marginal rise of 3.4 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 93.6 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 90.5 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.
The company's consolidated income during the July-September period increased to Rs 1,332.9 crore, over Rs 1,129.8 crore last year.
Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said the company is doing well due to balanced mix of growth and transformational projects.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 20:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU