Blue Dart gains as economy reopens, demand from e-commerce segment grows

Blue Dart Express has been one of the biggest gainers in the BSE 500 index, appreciating 30 per cent over the last month. Opening up of the economy and the spurt in demand from e-commerce segment has led to an improvement in realisations and volumes. The stock has seen the highest earnings revision for FY22 among BSE 500 companies with upgrades pegged at 58 per cent.

One of the triggers for the stock has been the better than expected September quarter performance. Revenues in the quarter grew 8 per cent over the year ago quarter and were twice the June quarter numbers. Gradual opening ...