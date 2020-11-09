Blue Star bags project worth Rs 128 cr from Taiwan-based Wistron Infocomm

Limited, an air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major, has won a project worth Rs 128 crore from Wistron Infocomm. The project involves Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) work for their factory expansion. Wistron is a Taiwan-based contract manufacturer of electronic goods and is one of the major manufacturers of iPhones for Apple.

The latest project is one of the largest, fast-track projects, being executed by in the factories' segment.

The scope includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a HVAC system of 4000 tonne capacity, HT and LT electrical work with switchgear, transformer and DG sets, fire-fighting system, plumbing, compressed air system,and sophisticated Building Management System. Wistron has been producing Apple devices at its existing factory at Kolar, Bengaluru, and has now embarked upon its phase-II expansion as part of which it is constructing a large manufacturing block and an IT building.

B Thiagarajan, managing director, Limited, said that the company is witnessing steady growth in the inflow of orders for bundled services and continues to enjoy market leadership.

"Our value proposition is superior project delivery through intelligent engineering, modern execution practices, and committed teams, and with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat related programmes gaining momentum, we expect the manufacturing sector to contribute significantly to our growth,” he said.