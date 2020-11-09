Blue Star bags project worth Rs 128 cr from Taiwan-based Wistron Infocomm

-
ALSO READ
AC import ban to drive market share gains for Voltas, Blue Star and Havells
Consumer electronics shares gain as import of ACs with refrigerants banned
Blue Dart Express soars 16% on robust September quarter results
Former Barclays India CEO-floated Blue Ashva gets $60 mn commitment
Blue Dart: Muted volumes, revenues amid high costs to weigh on margins
-
Blue Star Limited, an air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major, has won a project worth Rs 128 crore from Wistron Infocomm. The project involves Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) work for their factory expansion. Wistron is a Taiwan-based contract manufacturer of electronic goods and is one of the major manufacturers of iPhones for Apple.
The latest project is one of the largest, fast-track projects, being executed by Blue Star in the factories' segment.
The scope includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a HVAC system of 4000 tonne capacity, HT and LT electrical work with switchgear, transformer and DG sets, fire-fighting system, plumbing, compressed air system,and sophisticated Building Management System. Wistron has been producing Apple devices at its existing factory at Kolar, Bengaluru, and has now embarked upon its phase-II expansion as part of which it is constructing a large manufacturing block and an IT building.
B Thiagarajan, managing director, Blue Star Limited, said that the company is witnessing steady growth in the inflow of orders for bundled services and continues to enjoy market leadership.
"Our value proposition is superior project delivery through intelligent engineering, modern execution practices, and committed teams, and with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat related programmes gaining momentum, we expect the manufacturing sector to contribute significantly to our growth,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU