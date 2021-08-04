Blue Star posts Rs 12.9-cr net profit for Jun quarter,rise in revenue by 8%

-
ALSO READ
People's movement needed for preservation of our languages: Venkaiah Naidu
FDI in food processing sector falls 57% to $393 million in FY21
Malnutrition due to food inequalities costing world $13.6 tln annually
Global food import costs to surge 12% to record this year - FAO
Warm morning in Delhi as mercury settles at above-normal level
-
A Blue Star showroom A Blue Star showroom
Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration maker Blue Star on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 12.88 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 19.95 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Blue Star said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations during April-June 2021 stood at Rs 1,052.04 crore, a rise of 8.05 per cent as compared with Rs 626.02 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.
Blue Star's total expenses stood at Rs 1,040.59 crore, up 56.69 per cent as against Rs 664.10 crore a year ago.
The quarter commenced amid a pick-up in business activities and an improvement in general sentiments witnessed in the second half of the last financial year, said Blue Star in a post-earning statement.
"However, the growth momentum was interrupted by the resurgence of the second wave of COVID-19 in the middle of April and the consequent lockdown-like restrictions imposed in various states.
"This impacted revenue for the unitary products segment during its peak selling season and also disrupted operations at project sites, for the second year in a row," it said.
The impact was relatively lower compared to last year due to the staggered nature of the lockdown-like restrictions and the agility in response by the company.
"This enabled the company to end the quarter with a healthy growth in revenue and better profitability for Q1FY22 compared to Q1FY21," it said.
On the outlook, Blue Star Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Vir S Advani said that with the capital investment cycle playing out in a significant manner, the demand for our products and services is expected to be robust.
"Consumer spending has resumed and we expect to witness healthy growth in demand.
We will continue to focus on controlling operating costs and improving working capital efficiencies and operating cash flows.
"With the vaccination drive expected to pick up momentum, the impact of the third (COVID-19) wave, if any, should be also minimal. Therefore, we believe the prospects for the ensuing quarters are good," he said.
Shares of Blue Star Ltd on Wednesday were trading at Rs 836.90 on the BSE post afternoon, down 0.27 per cent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU