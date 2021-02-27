Warm morning in Delhi as mercury settles at above-normal level

-
-
The national capital witnessed a warm Friday with mist in the morning even as the minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the meteorological department said.
The maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it will be partly cloudy on Saturday in Delhi.
Partly cloudy sky. Mist in the morning. Strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph likely during the day. The maximum and the minimum temperatures would be around 33 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD said.
On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 13.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.
