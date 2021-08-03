Dabur India's profit after tax jumps 28.4%, beats pre-Covid levels

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Dabur India's consolidated net profit rises 34.4% in Q4 on low base
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Dabur India hits fresh record high; m-cap crosses Rs 1-trillion mark
-
Beating the lockdown blues, Dabur India put up a strong show in the April-June quarter.
The firm reported a 28.4 per cent jump in its profit after tax (PAT) on a year-on-year basis. Its net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 438.3 crore, up from Rs 341.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The Ghaziabad-based firm’s operating revenue jumped 32 per cent, backed by a strong 34.4 per cent growth in volume uptake in its domestic market. Revenue from operations for April-June stood at Rs 2,611.5 crore compared to Rs 1,980 crore last year. Its performance was better than both the pre-Covid levels and the previous quarter.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU