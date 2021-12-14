BMW Motorrad India set to register over 100% growth in 2021

-
German luxury carmaker BMW on Tuesday said its two-wheeler division, BMW Motorrad has delivered 5,000 motorcycles in India so far in 2021 and will post over 100 per cent growth this year compared to 2020.
The momentum was primarily driven by the 'Made In India' BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of nearly 90 per cent of the yearly sales, BMW Group India said in a statement.
Other bike models, C 400 GT, R 1250 GS/GSA, R18 Classic, S 1000 R and the M 1000 RR were also a favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts, it added.
"Overcoming the current sentiment in the two-wheeler industry, BMW Motorrad India will post a growth of over 100 per cent in 2021 as compared to 2020," it added.
Commenting on the performance, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said,"Since its inception, BMW Motorrad has redefined the premium motorcycling scenario in India with its dynamic product range and bespoke riding experiences."
Dubbing 2021 as "a phenomenal year for BMW Motorrad in India", he said,"Despite the turbulence in the two-wheeler industry, we have performed well and achieved exponential growth."
On the road ahead, he said,"We will continue to cater to the requirements of the purists while also fulfilling aspirations of a new base of brand fans who want to enter the Motorrad world."
This year, BMW Motorrad India had a slew of new launches such as the all-new C 400 GT, R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure, R nine T and R nine T Scrambler, S 1000 R, the all-new M 1000 RR and R 18 Classic.
The group said BMW Financial Services India played a strategic role in expanding the footprint of BMW Motorrad in India.
"The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to the premium clientele of BMW Motorrad and helped tremendously in facilitating sales performance," it added.
