L&T Construction bags large order for buildings, factories business

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its arm has bagged a large order for its buildings and factories business from the Odisha government to construct clinical blocks and allied infrastructure for a hospital in Cuttack.

The duration of the engineering, procurement, and (EPC) project is 30 months, the company said in a statement.

The project involves of four clinical blocks comprising composite structural systems and other ancillary buildings.

The facility will cover specialty departments such as neurology, nephrology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, hematology, hepatology, cardiology, surgical blocks, casualty, trauma and general surgery with a total of 2,058 beds.

The scope of work includes design and execution of architecture and structurecomposite system among others.

