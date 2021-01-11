Bombay HC restrains Sebamed ads across media; next hearing on January 14

The on Monday granted an ad-interim ex-parte injunction to Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in a suit filed by the company against the of Sebamed India that claimed its cleansing bar had the perfect pH value for sensitive skin.



The order restrains Sebamed and its affiliates from broadcasting and communicating to the public the commercials, newspaper advertisements, hoardings and digital ads in any language. The next hearing in the matter will come up on January 14.



When contacted Sebamed India's country head Shashi Ranjan said that it had not received the court order yet.



"Once we receive the court order, we will comply with it as a responsible organisation. We will also file our response in the matter, " Ranjan said.

In its campaign released across print, digital outdoor and television, Sebamed had claimed that Lux, Dove, Rin and Pears had higher pH, which harmed sensitive skin. Sebamed had also spoofed Lux commercials to drive home its point.



Dev Bajpai, executive director, legal and corporate affairs, HUL, said, “HUL’s brands are time-tested and have always delivered on the promise they have made to their consumers."

Experts had indicated that HUL would escalate the matter after responding to Sebamed's campaign on Sunday with a print ad featuring Dove.



Ranjan says that his company has the facts and scientific data to back its claims and will make its submissions in court.