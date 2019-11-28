BPCL stake sale a test case for Modi govt's second shot at privatisation

After the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government demitted office in May 2004, privatisation went off the agenda of successive Union governments, partly owing to serial controversies that attended those initial efforts.

Now, armed with a bigger majority in his second term, Narendra Modi has taken the risk of a big-bang privatisation initiative — the second under his prime ministership — to help the government meet its challenging Rs 1.05 trillion disinvestment target. Though the NDA government had been trying to privatise 20 companies, a decision for which was taken in 2017, and ...