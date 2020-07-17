BPCL stock gains ground as govt's divestment process gathers steam

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is again attracting investor attention with the government's divestment process picking pace. The stock gained over 12 per cent on Friday after the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) put out a detailed response to the initial queries of potential bidders for the government's stake in the refining-to-fuel retailing major.

The development shows that the privatisation process is still on. Although analysts feel that the submission date of 31 July for expression of interest (EOI) may get extended, the Street is now ...