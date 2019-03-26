Brands tune in to the sound of music to stand out from the crowd

How does one capture the sound of a bank or a perfectly tailored suit? What melody evokes an experience of warmth and comfort? Ask the array of brands that have been working with marketing experts, musicians and a host of other professionals to strike the right note for their products and services.

Keen to build an emotional connection with their consumers and stand out in the clutter of logos and colours that overpower every customer interface today, Mastercard, Visa, Raymond, HDFC Bank and others have all sought to create a sound that fits their brand and sets them apart from the ...