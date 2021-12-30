Brinton Pharma to launch generic version of anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir

-
Brinton Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it will launch its generic version of anti-COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir next week in India.
The company will introduce it in the domestic market under the brand 'Molviton', Brinton Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.
"Our brand Molviton would be available at all leading pharmacies and Covid treatment centres across the country by next week," Brinton Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Rahulkumar Darda said.
He further said the pill will be available in 200 mg capsule form as a patient compliance.
Each pack will have 40 capsules as the general recommended dosage is 800 mg twice a day for 5 days, the company said.
"Going forward, the company is also working on 400 mg and 800 mg capsules. It will be available at all leading pharmacies and COVID-19 treatment centres across the country," the statement said.
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this week approved Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situation (EUA) in India.
Other homegrown pharma majors such as Strides Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Hetero, Torrent and Optimus have already announced plans to roll out their generic versions of the drug shortly.
