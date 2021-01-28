British firm GSK to move malaria vaccine production to Bharat Biotech

-
British firm GSK, Bharat Biotech and PATH, a non-profit organisation, have signed a product transfer agreement for the malaria vaccine RTS,S/AS01.
The agreement includes transfer of manufacturing of the protein part of the malaria vaccine, while GSK will continue to supply Bharat Biotech with the adjuvant or vaccine booster for the shot, a joint statement said.
Krishna M Ella, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, said: “We are honoured to support this partnership and to provide global access to RTS,S/AS01E. Bharat Biotech is geared up for large-scale manufacturing, and to provide continuous long-term supply of this life-saving vaccine.”
