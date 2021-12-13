Byju's 13th most valued unicorn, first Indian start-up to reach $21-bn

India may be seeing a unicorn born almost every month but only one — edtech company Byju’s — has made it to this year’s global list of 35 elite unicorns with valuations of over $10 billion. Byju’s has become the first domestic start-up to reach a valuation of $21 billion.

It is ranked as the 13th largest unicorn in the globe based on the latest figures by CB Insights that go up to the beginning of December. In another feather in its cap, it is the most valued edtech start-up in the world, overtaking Chinese edtech firm Yuanfudao, valued at $15.58 ...