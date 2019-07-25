Byju's replaces Oppo to become new sponsor of Indian cricket team

When the South African team tours India in September this year, the Indian cricket team will have a new sponsor - the e-learning platform, Byjus. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced that the education and learning app would take over from mobile handset brand as official Team India sponsor from September 5 until March 31, 2022.

As a result, BYJU’S will now be seen on the Indian team jersey from September when the home series against South Africa begins, while India will continue to don the jersey for its West Indies tour that starts next month.

came on board as title sponsor in March 2017 with a fee of Rs 1,079 crore for the five year period. In other words, the handset maker committed to shelling out approximately Rs 4.5 crore per match in case of bilateral ties, and Rs 1.56 crore for an ICC tournament match. Byju’s will fork out these amounts moving forward.

Rahul Johri, CEO, BCCI, said, “On behalf of the BCCI, we would like to thank OPPO for its partnership with Indian Cricket. I congratulate BYJU’S on becoming the new Team India sponsor. and BYJU’S share a common vision and together we will take Indian Cricket forward.”

Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU'S said, "We are proud to be the Indian Cricket Team sponsor. Cricket is the heartbeat of all Indians and we are thrilled to be an integral part of our much loved team. As a learning company, BYJU'S has always recognised the critical role that sport plays in a child's development. Just as cricket inspires a billion budding dreams across India, we too as a learning company hope to inspire the love of learning in every child's heart."

OPPO India said, “We would like to thank Team India and for a meaningful association that led OPPO to become a household name in just five years of operations in India. As OPPO enters into its sixth year, India will continue to remain a key growth market. To meet rapidly growing consumer demand, OPPO will accelerate its efforts on local Production, R&D and Retail. This will help OPPO bolster its commitment to offer Indian consumers cutting-edge technology and a premium experience.”