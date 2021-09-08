JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Chip shortage: Maruti Suzuki reports 8% dip in production in August
Business Standard

Cabinet did not take up proposal for telecom relief measures: Report

Earlier in the day, telecom stocks were on investors' radar, with a news report claiming the telecom department is devising measures to improve health of the debt-laden sector.

Topics
telecom services | telecom sector | telecom market

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Telecom
Photo: Shutterstock

Union cabinet on Wednesday did not take up the proposals for providing financial relief to India's debt-laden telecom sector, a government source said.

The cabinet was widely expected to take a decision on a so-called relief package for the telecoms industry, which would have helped all wireless carriers but especially the embattled Vodafone Idea.

Telecom stocks gave up gains after a source said the cabinet did not take up a proposal for telecom relief measures.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell as much as 0.62% to 17,254.20 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.61% at 57,924.80.

Both indexes were muted for most of the session until 0720 GMT.

Earlier in the day, telecom stocks were on investors' radar, with a news report claiming the telecom department is devising measures to improve health of the debt-laden sector. DoT has proposed a four-year moratorium on adjusted gross revenue and spectrum payments besides a reduction in spectrum usage charge, prospectively, according to the report

Bharti Airtel Ltd hit a record high of Rs 683.80, while peer Vodafone Idea Ltd surged as much as 7.9% to be up nearly 20% so far this week.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 08 2021. 13:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.