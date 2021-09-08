Cabinet did not take up proposal for telecom relief measures: Report

-
Union cabinet on Wednesday did not take up the proposals for providing financial relief to India's debt-laden telecom sector, a government source said.
The cabinet was widely expected to take a decision on a so-called relief package for the telecoms industry, which would have helped all wireless carriers but especially the embattled Vodafone Idea.
