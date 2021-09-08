India to give $3.5 bln in revised clean tech scheme for auto firms: Report

-
ALSO READ
Petrol rate cut by 22 paise, diesel by 23 paise as global oil prices soften
Petrol price cut by 21 paise, diesel by 20 paise for second consecutive day
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
-
India will give about $3.5 billion in incentives to auto companies over a five-year period under a revised scheme to boost the manufacturing and export of clean technology vehicles, two sources aware of the latest proposal told Reuters.
The government's original plan was to give about $8 billion to automakers and part manufacturers to promote mainly gasoline technology, with added benefits for electric vehicles (EVs).
The scheme was redrawn to focus on companies that build electric and hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles, Reuters reported on Friday, with the shift just as Tesla Inc is gearing up to enter India.
It was not immediately clear why the allocation had been revised, but one of the sources said that since the focus had changed to clean and advanced technology fewer companies would be eligible for the incentives.
India sees clean auto technology as central to its strategy to reduce its oil dependence and cut the debilitating pollution in its major cities, while also meeting its emissions commitment under the Paris Climate Accord.
Domestic automaker Tata Motors is the largest seller of electric cars in India, with rival Mahindra & Mahindra and motor-bike companies TVS Motor and Hero MotoCorp firming up their EV plans.
India's biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has no near-term plan to launch EVs as it does not see volumes or affordability for consumers, its chairman said last month.
A government official with direct knowledge of the matter said the initial allocation over the five-year period has been reduced but that up to $8 billion could be made available if the scheme is successful, initial funds are spent, and certain conditions are met.
The official did not specify those conditions, and India's industry and finance ministries did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Details of the scheme, part of India's broader $27 billion programme to attract global manufacturers, could be made public as early as next week, the two sources said.
Under the revised scheme, companies that qualify will get cashback payments equivalent to around 10%-20% of their turnover for EVs and hydrogen fuel cell cars, one of the sources said.
Carmakers would need to invest a minimum of about $272 million over five years to qualify for the payments.
Auto parts makers will get incentives to produce components for clean cars and for investing in safety-related parts and other advanced technologies like sensors and radars used in connected vehicles.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU