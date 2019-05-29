Cadila Healthcare's Q4 consolidated net profit falls by 22% to Rs 460 cr

Ahmedabad-based drug manufacturer Limited (Zydus Cadila) saw its consolidated for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019, fall by 22 per cent to Rs 460.1 crore, from Rs 590.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total consolidated revenues for Q4FY19 for stood at Rs 3,771.2 crore, up from Rs 3,281.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The consolidated financial included of operations of the acquired business of Heinz India Pvt Ltd, for two months. During the year, the company also acquired a 51 per cent stake in Dehradun-based Windlas Healthcare Private Limited (WHPL).

On a standalone basis, the company's grew to Rs 262 crore for the quarter ended March 2019, up from Rs 243 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Standalone total revenue for the company rose from Rs 1,501 crore in Q4 of previous year FY18 to Rs 1714 crore in Q4 of FY19.

For the entire fiscal 2018-19, while Cadila Healthcare's consolidated grew to Rs 1,849 crore, up from Rs 1,776 crore last year, the company's total consolidated revenue grew to Rs 13,367 crore from Rs 12,068 crore last year. On a standalone basis, the company's net profit for the full fiscal 2018-19 rose to Rs 1,602 crore from Rs 1,091 crore in the previous year. The total standalone revenues for the year stood at Rs 7,104 crore up from Rs 6,031 crore last year.

On Wednesday, Cadila Healthcare's Board of Directors recommended a of Rs 3.50 or 350 per cent per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year, subject to approval of shareholders in the annual general meeting.

Strengthening its regulatory pipeline, the company filed 29 ANDAs during the year with the US FDA, taking the cumulative filings to 360. The company received 74 ANDA approvals taking the total to 254 product approvals.

During FY 2018-19, entered into a collaborative research agreement with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) - to identify new drug candidates for the treatment of drug-resistant infections.

On Wednesday, the company also stated that it had made progress with its key research molecules, Desidustat, the investigational new drug targetted at treating anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients and Saroglitazar for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH).

