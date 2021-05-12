Cairn Oil & Gas starts production from tight oil project in Rajasthan

-
Vedanta Ltd's Cairn Oil & Gas on Wednesday said it has commenced oil production from NA #01 facility in Aishwariya Barmer Hills in Rajasthan.
"The project is a first in Cairn's tight oil portfolio with a growth potential to contribute 20 per cent to the company's vision production," the company said in a statement.
Cairn Oil & Gas however did not give production numbers.
The project, the firm said, has been executed in collaboration with leading global oilfields services company, Schlumberger.
The ABH development uses some of the most advanced technologies for its operations. It is the largest horizontal well with multi-frac development campaign of 37 wells in the Indian subcontinent which is the key enabler to unlock tight oil.
Speaking about the project, Prachur Sah, Deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, said, "The ABH tight oil project is yet another example of our commitment to growing India's E&P sector through the deployment of advanced technologies.
"It is also a testament to India's hydrocarbons potential, wherein we have been successful in enhancing production from ageing fields. We will continue to explore ways in which we can add to domestic production of crude oil and advance the nation towards energy self-sufficiency.
