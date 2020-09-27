CAIT seeks early rollout of e-commerce policy to curb malpractices

Traders' body on Sunday sought early rollout of thee-commerce policy to put curbs on alleged malpractices of large e-commerce players in India.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) claimed that the country's e-commerce ecosystem has been greatly vitiated by large e-commerce

It noted that in the wake of the rise in market share ofe-commercein domestic trade, it is all the more necessary to have a robust and well defined policy so that small businesses do not suffer at the hands of large having "deep pockets" and enormous resources.

The government last year released the draft national proposing setting up a legal and technological framework for restrictions on cross-border data flow and also laid out conditions for businesses regarding collection orprocessing of sensitive data locally and storing it abroad.

has also sought formation of a regulatory authority for regulating and monitoring e-commerce business and having adequate powers to penalise offenders of the proposed e-commerce rules.

