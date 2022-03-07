CAMS acquires majority stake in fintech Fintuple focused on AIF, PMS

-
ALSO READ
Picking the right Mutual Fund for investment in 2022
EU ministers approve cybersecurity measures, including new directive
NFT Auction: Bat signed by 2011 World Cup winning team fetches $25,000
Axis Mutual Fund eyes Rs 100 cr from new equity ETF fund of funds
What is MF Central? How will it make the life of investors easier?
-
CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, on Monday said it has acquired majority stake in Fintuple Technologies, a fintech platform for alternative investment funds (AIFs) and portfolio managers.
With the addition of Fintuple's portfolio of offerings, CAMS is geared towards further strengthening its value proposition for AIF and PMS (portfolio management services) marketplace, according to a statement.
The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the deal.
Founded in 2018, Fintuple is a new age start-up which has launched niche technology offerings in the areas of client digital on-boarding, KYC, fund data, fact sheets and analysis and other digital support solutions for AIF and PMS.
In a short time-span, Fintuple has added marquee AIF brands and banks to its client roster and is set to expand its footprint as the gateway connecting the digitally-savvy consumers to digitally-enabled manufacturers and providers, via APIs.
"We expect the AIF and PMS markets to grow at a CAGR of more than 20 per cent over the next decade, and hence found investing into Fintuple as a great opportunity that will assist CAMS and Fintuple in building overall market reach and driving innovation," Anuj Kumar, Managing Director - CAMS, said.
CAMS's AIF platform serves over 120 clients across all facets of the operations of investor servicing, fund accounting and digital and value-added services.
"The Fintuple solution suite will enhance our capability to meet the bespoke requirements of our clients with ease and speed. The acquisition will further drive CAMS's vision of providing technologically superior products in the BFSI space, specifically to the rapidly growing AIF and PMS segment," he added.
Kaushik Narayan, Co-Founder - Fintuple, said the synergy between CAMS and Fintuple's solutions can be leveraged to solve industry problems and partner with clients to build unique, friction-less experiences for their customers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU