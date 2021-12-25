NFT Auction: Bat signed by 2011 World Cup winning team fetches $25,000

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand final: Key players to watch out
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
IPL 2021: Check full squad and schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad here
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
-
A bat signed by the 2011 World Cup winning Indian cricket team was sold for USD 25,000, while Australia opener David Warner's 2016 IPL-winning signed SunRisers Hyderabad jersey fetched USD 30,000 in a non-fungible token (NFT) auction in Dubai.
The NFT auction, conducted by CricFlix in association with RevSportz and Fanatic Sports, witnessed huge response for the historic digital artifacts, garnering a total of USD 335,950 bidding on Friday.
While Warner's 2016 IPL-winning signed jersey topped the chart with the highest bid, digital rights of the bat signed by the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team, which handed the country the ODI World Cup after 28 years, also attracted massive bidding.
The digital rights to the collection of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's 200th Test match was successfully bagged by an ardent Tendulkar fan, Amal Khan from Mumbai for USD 40,000 (Rs 30,01,410).
The collection, including a signed match jersey, special commemorative cover and autographed match ticket, was the first one to go under the hammer.
With an exclusive collection of 23 rare artifacts of world cricket, including the official souvenir and team's autographs of India's maiden tour to England in 1932 were sold for USD 14,500 (Rs 10,88,011) and USD 14,000 (Rs 10,50,493) respectively.
The CricFlix's auction roaster also saw the Don Brandman-signed NFT stamp being sold for USD 26,600 (Rs 19,95,937).
Lata Mangeshkar concert recording for the 1983 World Cup-winning team was bought for USD 21,000 (Rs 15,75,740) while Balasaheb Thackeray cartoons and autographs from India's first tour of Pakistan in 1952 were auctioned for USD 15,000 (Rs 11,25,528).
For digital rights of India's first-ever Test skipper CK Naiyudu's collection, including his original bank account book and passport, were sold for USD 7500 (Rs 5,62,725) and USD 980 (Rs 73,529) respectively.
Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami's 2017 World Cup semi-final jersey fetched USD 10,000 (Rs 7,50,300). It was also the first-ever NFT from the women cricketing world.
"Authentic cricket memorabilia that included artifacts from historic moments, the auction received huge response with USD 335,950 (more than Rs 2.5 cr) being collected," said Anwar Hussain, Co-Founder of CricFlix.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU