Micro-finance industry slowly overcoming coronavirus crisis: MFIN

-
ALSO READ
Microfinance Industry most vulnerable to lockdown and moratorium
Top headlines: States want lockdown to continue; RBI calls for fiscal plan
Lockdown 3.0: Tamil Nadu allows industries to start ops with restrictions
In pictures: How Indians responded to the govt's 21-day lockdown
Coronavirus: All you need to know about new relaxation rules in your state
-
The country-wide lockdown due to
the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for the micro- finance industry (MFI) sector, but it is slowly tiding over the crisis now, an official said on Wednesday.
"The MFIs are now slowly overcoming the challenge by keeping in touch and hand-holding customers to wade through the difficult times," an official of the Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) said.
The complete stoppage of micro-finance operations from March-end to May due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown had been a big setback, he said.
He said although the MFIs provided moratorium to customers as per RBI guidelines, they were not extended the same by some lenders.
"This caused a double squeeze. However, policy support in the form of TLTRO (targeted long-term repo operations) and special liquidity facility by the apex bank helped MFIs overcome the difficult period," the official said.
The aggregate gross loan portfolio of NBFC-MFIs contracted three per cent in June as compared to March, the industry body said.
It added that in the first quarter of the current fiscal, NBFC-MFIs disbursed loans amounting to Rs 570 crore as against Rs 15,865 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU