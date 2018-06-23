Car manufacturer Daimler gets 1st investor complaint over 'dieselgate'

A law firm said on Saturday it had lodged the first investor complaint in Germany demanding compensation from over the “dieselgate” scandal.

The complaint, filed on Friday at the Stuttgart Regional Court by German law firm Tilp, accuses of “various market manipulations” since 2014 and having ignored “the huge risks associated with the installation of a banned device in its vehicles” to deceive controls on nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, lawyer Andreas Tilp said in a statement.

The scandal emerged when the admitted in 2015 to installing so-called “defeat devices” in some 11 million diesels worldwide that made them seem less polluting in lab tests than they actually were on the road.

The affected vehicles involved VW's own-brand cars, but also those made by Audi, Porsche,

Tilp cited an interview given in September 2015 at the height of the scandal by Dieter Zetsche, boss of Daimler, in which he said that “unlike Volkswagen, has not installed fraudulent software in its vehicles”.

However, the parent firm of found itself embroiled in the scandal after the top brand recalled 774,000 vehicles across Europe with software capable of distorting emissions, according to a June 11 report by German transport ministry. The firm calculated that shares dropped by at least 12.5 per cent, which could lead to claims “in billions” against the carmaker.

It said it expects many more shareholders to join the claim.

Tilp represents more than 2,000 plaintiffs, made up of private and institutional shareholders, in a 5.4 billion euro damages claim against Volkswagen over dieselgate.