Cargo handling by Essar Vizag port up by 10% YoY to 1.3 mn tonnes in Apr

Vizag Terminal, which is operating India’s largest handling complex in Vishakhapatnam, has recorded 1.3 MMT of handling for the month April, a growth of 10 per cent on an annualised basis.

For the fiscal 2022, EVTL has handled a of 12.7 MMT and the surge in traffic marks the uptick in Indian steel sector which has been a major contributor to India's manufacturing output.

Rajiv Agarwal, Operating Partner (Infrastructure), and Managing Director, Ports, said: “The performance of Vizag terminal is a testimony of our commitment to offer world class assets and services with technology at the core. Our facilities are conceptualized to give a sustainable advantage to our customers and trade."