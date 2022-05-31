Cargo handling by Essar Vizag port up by 10% YoY to 1.3 mn tonnes in Apr

-
Essar Vizag Terminal, which is operating India’s largest iron ore handling complex in Vishakhapatnam, has recorded 1.3 MMT of cargo handling for the month April, a growth of 10 per cent on an annualised basis.
For the fiscal 2022, EVTL has handled a cargo of 12.7 MMT and the surge in traffic marks the uptick in Indian steel sector which has been a major contributor to India's manufacturing output.
Rajiv Agarwal, Operating Partner (Infrastructure), Essar and Managing Director, Essar Ports, said: “The performance of Vizag terminal is a testimony of our commitment to offer world class assets and services with technology at the core. Our facilities are conceptualized to give a sustainable advantage to our customers and trade."
