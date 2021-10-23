Carlyle Group plans $1 bn bond to help buy India IT firm Hexaware

JUST IN
Rahul Satija | Bloomberg 

Carlyle Group

Carlyle Group Inc.’s special-purpose investment holding firm CA Magnum Holdings plans to issue dollar bonds to help fund the proposed acquisition of Hexaware Technologies Ltd., according to Moody’s Investors Service.

The $1.01 billion notes due 2026 would ultimately be used by CA Magnum to help finance the purchase of a 95.4% stake in Indian IT company Hexaware, the rating firm said in a note Friday. Moody’s has assigned a B1 rating with a stable outlook to the proposed bond sale.

First Published: Sat, October 23 2021. 11:08 IST

