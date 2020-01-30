Cartiers took several generations to build trust, reputation: Brickell

Francesca Cartier Brickell, sixth-generation descendant of Louis-Francoise Cartier, recently authored the book "The Cartiers: The Untold Story of The Family behind the Jewelry Empire" The Oxford graduate spoke to Business Standard about insights gleaned about the business of brands and luxury during independent research she undertook while working on her publication.

The name Cartier is eponymous with luxury and pedigree. Were the family's early beginnings any different? Actually, the first generation was very much working class and its leaders didn't even ...