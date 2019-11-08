CCD sees better working capital flows but no moratorium on loan repayments

Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL) is witnessing some improvement in its working capital flows in recent months, indicating early signs of better financial health in coming quarters, sources in the know said.

However, despite its ongoing talks with the creditors, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm is yet to get any moratorium from creditors on its repayment obligations. “Working capital condition has improved as the first tranche of proceeds from sale of Global Village Tech Park has come in," said a person privy to the functioning of the firm. "However, things have not ...