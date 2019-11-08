JUST IN
CCD promoter's death led to liquidity crisis, impacting Q2 results: Sical
Business Standard

CCD sees better working capital flows but no moratorium on loan repayments

In September, CDEL decided to sell the Global Village Tech Park to private equity major Blackstone and realty firm Salarpuria Sattva Group for Rs 2,700 crore

Debasis Mohapatra & Gireesh Babu  |  Bengaluru 

Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL) is witnessing some improvement in its working capital flows in recent months, indicating early signs of better financial health in coming quarters, sources in the know said.

However, despite its ongoing talks with the creditors, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm is yet to get any moratorium from creditors on its repayment obligations. “Working capital condition has improved as the first tranche of proceeds from sale of Global Village Tech Park has come in," said a person privy to the functioning of the firm. "However, things have not ...

First Published: Fri, November 08 2019. 22:02 IST

