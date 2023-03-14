JUST IN
CCI clears Reliance's over $300 million buy of Metro's local business
Bikano sets up new plant in Greater Noida, seeks Rs 1,800 cr turnover
Toys 'R' Us shuts Hyderabad store within 24 hrs of opening over legal issue
Samsung S23 Ultra AI doesn't use any image overlaying to Moon pics: Samsung
Air India ties up with Salesforce to improve customer experience
'Complete fiction': Zoho CEO Vembu denies wife's allegations in magazine
Initial public offering of Udayshivakumar Infra to kick off on Mar 20
Business isn't ringing for sub-Rs 10k smartphones as costs rise, 5G knocks
SVB crisis: Why biz world should worry about the decline of liberal arts
Siddhartha Mohanty appointed interim LIC chairperson for three months
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Bikano sets up new plant in Greater Noida, seeks Rs 1,800 cr turnover
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CCI clears Reliance's over $300 million buy of Metro's local business

Metro has been active in the Indian market since 2003 and reported sales of about Rs 7,700 crore for the financial year ended September 2022

Topics
Reliance Industries | CCI | Metro AG

Reuters 

Reliance Industries, RIL
Photo: Shutterstock

India's competition regulator said on Tuesday that it has cleared Reliance Industries Ltd's Rs 2,850 crore ($346.16 million) acquisition of the Indian business of German retailer Metro AG.

The deal, announced nearly three months ago, will help Reliance strengthen its wholesale format and cement its position as the biggest player in India's burgeoning retail industry with stores spanning electronics, groceries and fashion.

Metro has been active in the Indian market since 2003 and reported sales of about Rs 7,700 crore for the financial year ended September 2022. It operates 31 stores in 21 cities and is mostly a supplier to restaurants and smaller businesses.

The German retailer had said in its first quarter earnings statement that it sees a transaction gain in EBITDA terms of around 150 million euros ($160.49 million) from the deal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Industries

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 20:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.