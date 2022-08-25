JUST IN
Centre set to wait for NCLAT ruling for Pawan Hans sale, hearing on Sept 1

The government's decision is based on the recommendation of its transaction adviser

Pawan Hans | NCLAT | Pawan Hans privatisation

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 

Pawan Hans Ltd
Almas Global-backed consortium had emerged winning bidder for Pawan Hans in April after placing Rs 211-crore bid

The Centre will wait for the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT’s) observations and order on the appeal filed by the winning bidder of Pawan Hans. Only after this would it decide whether the public sector undertaking (PSU) will be handed over to the private player or fresh bids would be invited.

First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 06:15 IST

